AirPlay 2 adorns Samsung’s 58-inch QLED 4K Smart TV: $600 (New low, $200+ off)

- Aug. 3rd 2020 1:46 pm ET

$600
0

Amazon is offering the Samsung 58-inch QLED 4K Quantum AirPlay 2 Smart TV (Q60T) for $599.99 shipped. That’s $200+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $99. This recent release from Samsung boasts quantum dot technology that offers “over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes.” Not only can this unit be controlled with Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant is actually built-in. This means you can use it as an Echo-like device in the living room, making it a cinch to control your smart home. Yet another perk is support for AirPlay 2, this equates to a dead-simple way to fling photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac onto the big screen. Inputs include 3x HDMI, USB, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not adopt Samsung’s all-new Acoustic Beam Soundbar? It just struck a new Amazon low and is all yours for $148. It comes with a wireless subwoofer that Samsung touts as offering “powerful bass.” Smart sound technology allows it to “detect what you’re watching and automatically optimize the sound setting.”

Want to take the big screen outside? If so, Amazon currently has ViewSonic’s 4K Short Throw Portable LED Projector on sale at $550 off. Despite having a form-factor that’s portable, this offering is able to deliver a crisp 120-inch 4K picture wherever you go. Connectivity includes everything from HDMI to Ethernet, and even USB-C is onboard.

SAMSUNG 58-inch QLED Smart TV features:

  • 100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT*: Quantum dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes.
  • DUAL LED: A system of dedicated warm and cool LED backlights enhance contrast details.
  • QUANTUM HDR: Expands the range of color and detail beyond what’s possible on HDTVs.

