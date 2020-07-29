Samsung’s 2020 Acoustic Beam Soundbar returns to $168 (All-time low)

- Jul. 29th 2020 1:39 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Samsung HW-T450 Acoustic Beam Soundbar for $167.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve waited to adopt a soundbar, now’s a great time to strike. This is a brand new offering from Samsung and it’s paired with a wireless subwoofer that is said to deliver “powerful bass.” You’ll also enjoy smart sound technology which allows it to “detect what you’re watching and automatically optimize the sound setting.” Bluetooth connectivity makes it a cinch to pair with a smartphone or tablet, taking podcast, audiobook, and music audio to the next level. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

With a fresh take on audio, you may find yourself spending more time in the living room. This could quickly lead to the realization that your couch needs replaced. Thankfully we’ve got you covered with a few Amazon or Novogratz sofas priced as low as $229. Savings of up to $407 are ripe for the picking, allowing you to more affordably upgrade your living room or home office.

Want to be able to watch TV shows and movies anywhere? If so, you should definitely check out BenQ’s new portable projector. It features a nostalgic design that mimics what you’d typically see in an older all-in-one Mac. This doesn’t stop it from adopting the latest tech though. Owners will enjoy support for Google Cast, AirPlay, USB-C, and even IPX2 splash- and drop-resistance.

Samsung HW-T450 Acoustic Beam Soundbar features:

  • BLUETOOTH TV CONNECTION – Connect listen enjoy Bluetooth TV connection Connect via Bluetooth and enjoy your favorite content without unsightly cables
  • POWERFUL BASS – Deep rich bass Feel the action and the beat of the music with the rich bass from the wireless subwoofer
  • SMART SOUND – Optimized sound for your favorite content The soundbar detects what you’re watching and automatically optimizes the sound setting for the best entertainment experience Whether it’s a loud sporting event or a drama with quiet dialogue you can count on Soundbar T650 to provide clear sound for enhanced TV viewing

