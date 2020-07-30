Amazon slashes $550 off ViewSonic’s 4K Short Throw Portable LED Projector

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic True 4K Short Throw LED Portable Projector (X10-4K) for $1,099.99 shipped. That’s $550 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $200. Despite having a form-factor that’s portable, this ViewSonic projector is able to deliver a crisp 4K picture on up to a 120-inch screen. Once paired with Wi-Fi, owners can control it using their favorite Alexa and Assistant device. Streaming capabilities are also in store, thanks to the fact that it runs Android OS. It utilizes LEDs to sidestep lamp-related issues and projects 2,400-lumens during its 30,000-hour lifespan. HDMI, Ethernet, and even USB-C connectivity is here in addition to many other I/O options. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers.

Now that your home theater has been upgraded, why not level up your bathroom? simplehuman’s Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi is up to the task and now $80 off at Amazon. Alexa is built-in to this premium offering alongside a lighting system that’s said to simulate natural sunlight.

Speaking of projectors, did you see the latest from BenQ? It too is portable and even features retro styling that in many regards mimics older Mac all-in-ones. Once charged its battery lasts 3-hours and other features include a native resolution of 720p, USB-C connectivity, AirPlay, and the list goes on.

ViewSonic 4K Portable Projector features:

BIG SCREEN HOME THEATER: Immersive theater-like experience in 4K UHD (3840×2160), on a screen up to 120 inches in 2400 (LED) lumens

SMART PROJECTOR: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, and Wi-Fi connectivity for Smart TV streaming from YouTube, and more

LAMP-FREE PROJECTION: Solid-state LED technology with 30,000-hour lifespan consumes far less power than a typical LCD TV

