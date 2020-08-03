Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape Dispenser bundle now just $10.50 (Reg. $19)

Amazon is now offering the Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape Dispenser bundle for $10.68 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $19, today’s offer is matching the all-time and the lowest price we can find. For comparison sake, you’ll find a similar bundle at Home Depot for $12 right now. Along with the handy dispenser, this bundle includes 2-rolls of Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape (1.88-inches x 54.6-yards with a 3-inch core). Ideal for moving and shipping, or just for storing purposes, the 3.1-mm thick tape is said to resist “slivering, splitting and tearing” while making use of 3M Industrial-strength adhesive. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers, today’s offer is the best-selling tape/dispenser combo on Amazon. More details below.

Now, if the over 100-yards of tape in today’s lead deal is overkill for you, there and smaller options out there. This Scotch Sure Start Shipping Tape with Dispenser leaves you with 32+ yards of packing tape for under $5 Prime shipped. Carrying solid ratings, this is a great option if you’re just re-sealing stowed goods or just a have a few boxes to take care of.

While we are talking about packaging and the like, Amazon recently refreshed its cardboard delivery receptacles to be significantly more useful. Here’s everything you need to know about how to repurpose the new Amazon packaging as pet toys, box cars, and much more.

More on the Scotch Packaging Tape Dispenser bundle:

Provides excellent holding power for heavy-duty packaging and shipping

Strong seal on all box types, including harder-to-stick-to 100% recycled boxes. Seals seams with one strip so boxes stay closed.

Strong, durable solvent-free hot melt adhesive seals and protects. Your heavy packages can bear the weight and stay sealed through it all.

Release coating makes unwind easy.

3.1 mil thick, Resists slivering, splitting and tearing. You don’t need layers of tape to get the job done – Just one strip – so you save time.

Scotch Brand’s strongest clear-to-the-core packaging tape

