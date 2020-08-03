Amazon’s SKIL + DEWALT discounts take up to 40% off, now priced from $17

Today we’ve found a nice variety of SKIL and DEWALT discounts priced as low as $17 at Amazon. Our top pick is the SKIL PWRCore 12V 2-Tool Combo Kit (CB738401) for $80.59 shipped. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and is among some of the best offers we have tracked. This versatile kit is comprised of a cordless drill and hex impact driver, allowing you to tackle all sorts of projects. Each is powered by an included PWRCore 12V battery which can always be topped back off with SKIL’s bundled charger. Both tools are brushless, which is said to help them last longer and allows each to feature a more compact form-factor than usual. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tools on sale.

More tools on sale:

Believe it or not, that’s not all. Home Depot today unveiled discounts on DEWALT, RYOBI, and RIDGID tools. Some of the deals here take up to 50% off, making now an excellent time to strike. Bear in mind that these offers are only available today, so act quickly.

SKIL 2-Tool Combo Kit (CB738401) features:

2 tool KIT—Drill set includes Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver and 1/4 inch hex Impact driver. Plus a PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium battery and standard charger.

Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.

Compact SIZE—The digital Brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for both drill driver and impact driver.

