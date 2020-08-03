Amazon’s SKIL + DEWALT discounts take up to 40% off, now priced from $17

- Aug. 3rd 2020 1:03 pm ET

From $17
0

Today we’ve found a nice variety of SKIL and DEWALT discounts priced as low as $17 at Amazon. Our top pick is the SKIL PWRCore 12V 2-Tool Combo Kit (CB738401) for $80.59 shipped. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and is among some of the best offers we have tracked. This versatile kit is comprised of a cordless drill and hex impact driver, allowing you to tackle all sorts of projects. Each is powered by an included PWRCore 12V battery which can always be topped back off with SKIL’s bundled charger. Both tools are brushless, which is said to help them last longer and allows each to feature a more compact form-factor than usual. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tools on sale.

More tools on sale:

Believe it or not, that’s not all. Home Depot today unveiled discounts on DEWALT, RYOBI, and RIDGID tools. Some of the deals here take up to 50% off, making now an excellent time to strike. Bear in mind that these offers are only available today, so act quickly.

SKIL 2-Tool Combo Kit (CB738401) features:

  • 2 tool KIT—Drill set includes Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver and 1/4 inch hex Impact driver. Plus a PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium battery and standard charger.
  • Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.
  • Compact SIZE—The digital Brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for both drill driver and impact driver.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $17
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dewalt SKIL

About the Author