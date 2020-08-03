Home Depot discounts DEWALT, RYOBI, and RIDGID tools by up to 50%, today only

- Aug. 3rd 2020 6:50 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 50% off tools from DEWALT, RYOBI, and many more. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the RIDGID 18V 3-tool Combo Kit for $299. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This bundle includes a drill, driver, and grinder, making it a great starter kit if you’re looking to build out a toolbox. Also includes two batteries and a wall charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another standout is the RYOBI Cordless Rotary Kit for $99. Originally closer to $200, it typically sells for $175 or so these days. This is the second-best best offer we’ve tracked to date. You’ll receive the multi-tool itself, plus various accessories, an 18V battery, and wall charger. With a more or less cordless build, these multi-tools depart from a more burdensome wired Dremel design. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can check out the entire RYOBI, DEWALT, and RIDGID sale here for more deals on top-rated tools and accessories. Are you building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RIDGID Combo Kit features:

RIDGID Introduces the Brushless 3-Piece Automotive Kit with (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries and Charger. This kit includes the Brushless 18-Volt 3-Speed Impact Driver. With a powerful 2,250 in./lbs. of torque, there is no job that this impact driver cannot handle.

