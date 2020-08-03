TCL, a well-known TV manufacturer who makes budget-focused displays, has teamed up with THX Ltd. to offer the “world’s first” THX Certified Game Mode television. Coming on the all-new TCL 6-series 4K TVs, this game mode offers “lightning-fast response time” and “the most optimal viewing experience”, which allows you to enjoy gaming the way the creators intended it to be played. What all does this mean? Keep reading to find out more.

Enjoy games how the creator intended with TCL’s latest 6-series 4K TVs

TCL’s latest 6-series 4K UHDTVs are the “world’s first” panels to pack a THX Certified Game Mode. This means that video games can be experienced in the immersive nature that the creator intended. For over 35-years, THX has been a company that set the bar when it came to both audio and visual fidelity in entertainment, with the THX Certification being globally recognized.

What is THX Certified Game Mode?

Well, to achieve THX Certification, a device has to undergo more than 400 tests to ensure color, tone, and images represent what the content creator intended with absolutely stunning picture quality. In this instance, THX engineers worked closely with TCL to tune the white balance, luminance, black levels, and gamma, with special attention being paid to the included THX Game Mode. There were even new tests implemented that quantify fast transitions and responsiveness that aren’t required for THX certification when it comes to movie watching.

Below are some of the benefits that TCL’s latest THX-certified displays offer:

Color – Some games are intentionally brighter and more saturated than movies. THX Certified Game Mode ensures picture settings are carefully adjusted to deliver vibrant colors.

Speed – TVs with THX Certified Game Mode are required to have a refresh rate of 120 Hz or higher. More frames per second means motion will look smoother without blur.

Input Lag – TCL's TVs have low latency to ensure the image and controllers are in sync, so players can see and react to action instantly with minimal lag. THX Certified Game Mode enables this immediacy and switches off any unnecessary video processing.

Rise Time – THX Certified Game Mode ensures low dark-to-light rise time transitions, which determines how fast the display can change from dim to bright improving fast-paced gameplay.

Clarity – Judder and smear reduction keep the picture crisp, while black frame insertion or backlight scanning can improve the look of moving objects.

Smart – TCL TVs with THX Certified Game Mode will automatically switch to THX Game Mode with compatible consoles and PCs.

Pricing and availability

Right now, all we know is that TCL’s all-new 6-series 4K UHDTVs will launch sometime this summer, but specific prices or dates are not yet available.

