Zojirushi’s 16-ounce Stainless Steel Travel Mug is yours from $20 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the 16-ounce Zojirushi Stainless Steel Travel Mug for $20.60 in multiple colorways with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently down at $19.94 in blue at Target for RedCard holders. Regularly in the $26 range, today’s offer is 20% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon in years. This sleek travel mug is insulated and can keep your coffee, tea or any other beverage at the right temperature for up to 6-hours. The wide mouth opening for easy cleaning and large ice cubes, a leak-proof lid, and the stainless steel build round out the feature set. These bottles also carry a solid 4+ star rating from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just keep in mind, if there’s nothing particularly interesting about the Zojirushi model above for you, there are more affordable 16-ounce travel mugs out there. This Contigo Stainless Steel AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mug sells for under $10 Prime shipped and carries impressive ratings from over 41,000 Amazon customers. It might not be quite as sleek and slender looking overall, but it will more than suffice for most and provides even better heat retention with the same internal capacity for half the price.

Prefer something from Stanley instead? We are still tracking a notable offer its highly-rated ceramic models starting from $13.50 right here. Then swing by our home goods and sports deal hubs for even more of today’s best offers.

More on the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Travel Mug:

Stainless steel vacuum insulation keeps beverages hot or cold for hours

Durable and sanitary 18/8 stainless steel interior

Slick Steel finish; Heat Retention: 187°F @ 1 hr. / 154°F @ 6 hrs.

Wide mouth opening

Compact design takes up minimal space while maximizing capacity

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!