Avalon’s A13 Bottleless Hot/Cold Water Dispenser is $200 off for today only

Amazon is now offering the Avalon A13 Bottleless Water Cooler for $199.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day where you’ll also find the stainless steel model at the same price. Regularly $400, today’s offer is a solid $200 off the going rate, $40 below the previous Amazon low and the best price we have ever tracked there. Along with a handy self-cleaning feature and 2-stage filtration, this model provides hot, cold, and cool water on-demand for the whole family. A built-in leak detector adds peace of mind while a child safety lock on the hot water tap and a built-in night light round out the feature set. It also ships with an installation kit to make sure you’re ready to go on day one. While the 4+ star ratings are thin on this model, Avalon’s water dispensers are well-rated overall. More details below.

Now if today’s lead deal is just too large for your space or overly pricey for your personal needs, there are more compact models for less. The Avalon Top Loading Countertop Water Cooler comes in at $126 on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 400 customers. This model only provides hot and cold water, but you’ll still get the child lock and it is slightly easier to install/replace the water jugs.

Or just go scoop up ZeroWater’s 23-Cup Water Filter Pitcher while it’s on sale for $25 at Amazon. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more price drops on items for around the house.

More on the Avalon A13 Bottleless Water Cooler:

Quench your thirst or relax with a hot beverage with this Avalon water dispenser. The two-stage filter and self-cleaning function ensure crisp, pure water at the touch of a button. An expansive dispensing area accommodates large cups and bottles so you can reduce your plastic waste with this Avalon water dispenser. The sediment and carbon block filters remove rust, dirt, sediment, organic matter, improve water taste, and last up to six months or up to 1500 gal.

