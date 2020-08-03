ZeroWater’s 23-Cup Water Filter Pitcher with quality meter now $25 (Reg. $34+)

- Aug. 3rd 2020 12:49 pm ET

0

Amazon is now offering the ZeroWater 23-Cup Water Filter Pitcher for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $34.50 at Amazon, it sells for $31 at Home Depot and Lowe’s with today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. This model carries 23-cups of filtered water for the whole family with a one-handed push button spout. It has a built-in 5-stage filtration system as well as a real-time “Quality Meter” to ensure your water is clean and healthy. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the oversized filtered pitcher doesn’t interest you, a simple Brita should do the trick. This 5-cup model starts at $18 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers. Or consider going with the faucet-mounted Brita Tap Filter for just over $14.50 Prime shipped.

While we are talking kitchen upgrades, be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more. Along with some great deals on DIY tool kits and smart home gear, we also spotted some particularly solid offers on Anova Sous Vide cookers today as well.

More on the ZeroWater 23-Cup Water Filter Pitcher:

ZeroWater’s 23 Cup Water Filtration Dispenser is great for in home or small office usage. The sleek design includes a one-hand, push and pour spout that allows you to dispense water into your cup or favorite water bottle without any lifting. The 5-stage filter transforms your tap water into delicious, TDS-free drinking water. All ZeroWater products include a free Water Quality Meter to test your water to ensure the highest quality filtration on the market. Get more out of your water with ZeroWater’s 5- Stage Water Filtration. 5-Stage Filtration: Stage 1 – Removes suspended solids such as dust and rust that make your water appear cloudy 

