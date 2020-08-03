ZeroWater’s 23-Cup Water Filter Pitcher with quality meter now $25 (Reg. $34+)

Amazon is now offering the ZeroWater 23-Cup Water Filter Pitcher for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $34.50 at Amazon, it sells for $31 at Home Depot and Lowe’s with today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. This model carries 23-cups of filtered water for the whole family with a one-handed push button spout. It has a built-in 5-stage filtration system as well as a real-time “Quality Meter” to ensure your water is clean and healthy. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the oversized filtered pitcher doesn’t interest you, a simple Brita should do the trick. This 5-cup model starts at $18 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers. Or consider going with the faucet-mounted Brita Tap Filter for just over $14.50 Prime shipped.

More on the ZeroWater 23-Cup Water Filter Pitcher:

ZeroWater’s 23 Cup Water Filtration Dispenser is great for in home or small office usage. The sleek design includes a one-hand, push and pour spout that allows you to dispense water into your cup or favorite water bottle without any lifting. The 5-stage filter transforms your tap water into delicious, TDS-free drinking water. All ZeroWater products include a free Water Quality Meter to test your water to ensure the highest quality filtration on the market. Get more out of your water with ZeroWater’s 5- Stage Water Filtration. 5-Stage Filtration: Stage 1 – Removes suspended solids such as dust and rust that make your water appear cloudy

