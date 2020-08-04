Coleman’s Claret Insulated Steel Wine Tumbler hits Amazon low, now under $7

Amazon is now offering the Coleman Claret Insulated Stainless Steel Wine Glass in slate and red for $6.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $15, most colorways sell in the $11 range with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. These stainless steel wine tumblers carry 13-ounces of liquid and can keep ice cold for up to 6-hours. Features include a bottom-mounted pad for gentle placement and a solid grip as well as a contoured shape and a thin rim “designed for an enhanced drinking experience.” Rated 4+ stars from over 340 Amazon customers. More detail below.

While you might find a no-name brand with less than stellar reviews under $7 as well, today’s deal is about as affordable as these wine tumblers go from a brand you would trust. Just for comparison sake, the comparable and smaller 10-ounce Yeti variants sells for $25 at Amazon. All things considered, most plastic water bottles, like the usually rock-bottom Contigo Jackson, are currently selling for more than today’s lead deal.

Although we did spot a notable deal on the Pogo BPA-Free Plastic Water Bottle for $7.19 Prime shipped at Amazon. Regularly $9, this already affordable water bottle carries stellar ratings, is seeing a nice little price today, and is now within few cents of the 2020 Amazon low.

We also still have Zojirushi’s 16-ounce Stainless Steel Travel Mug on sale along with this Stanley Go Series 24-ounce Insulated Bottle you can still lock-in at Amazon for under $13.50.

More on the Coleman Claret Insulated Steel Wine Tumbler:

  • 18/8 vacuum insulated stainless steel construction
  • No sweat design keeps ice cold for up to 6 hours
  • Bottom pad for no clanking or slippage
  • Contoured shape and thin rim designed for enhanced drinking experience and aroma
  • Perfect for wine

