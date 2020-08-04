Improve your video chats with this Pictar Accessories Bundle for $85.50 (Orig. $130)

In recent weeks, video calling has become a way of life. If you would like to improve your on-camera presentation and make the process easier, the Pictar Video Chat Kit can help. This bundle of accessories is now just $85.50 (Orig. $129.99) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: TOYS10.

Comprising three great products, the Pictar kit solves many of the common problems you may encounter while on Zoom or Skype.

The Pictar Wide-Angle Smart Lens makes it easier to get more people on a single camera. It works with most smartphones, doubling the angle of view. Once we are allowed to explore again, you can also use the lens for landscape photography.

Ever find yourself propping up your phone with books for a long call? The Splat 3N1 Flexible Tripod offers a better solution. With flexible legs, this durable stand lets you position your phone or camera at the perfect angle. It’s rated at 4 out of 5 stars by ePHOTOzine.

The kit also includes the Pictar Smart Light. Powered by a built-in battery, this compact LED lamp ensures you are always well lit on camera. It can run for two hours on a full charge.

They’re worth $129.99 in total, but you can get the Pictar Video Chat Kit now for just $85.50 with promo code: TOYS10.

