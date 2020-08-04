Kate Spade’s Berry Good Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off handbags, jewelry, more

Kate Spade Berry Good Surprise Sale offers up to 75% off everything including, handbags, shoes, jewelry, clothing, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Spruce up any outfit with the Patrice Satchel that’s also functional to hold all of your essentials. Originally priced at $359 but during the sale it’s currently marked down to $89. It comes in two color options and has two handles for convenient carrying. This is a perfect everyday bag that can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal is the Denim Jacket that’s marked down to $75 and originally was priced at $249. This jacket will become a go-to in your wardrobe to pair with dresses, t-shirts, sweaters, and more. It features the perfect medium wash coloring and has the Kate Spade logo on each button.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

Also, be sure to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering hundreds of deals from just $20.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!