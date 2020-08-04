Microsoft’s Summer of Savings has Terminator Salvation + much more for $5 each

Microsoft’s Summer of Savings movie sale is back with a wide selection of new titles at just $5. One of our favorites is Terminator 4: Salvation which normally goes for $13 at Google Play. In the fourth installment of the Terminator, Judgement Day has already come and gone. Modern civilization is destroyed and an army of Terminators roams the post-apocalyptic landscape, killing and collecting the humans wherever they hide. Salvation explores a small group of survivors that have organized into the Resistance, and what they do when an enemy force vastly outnumbers them. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites or swing by Microsoft to view everything on sale.

Our top $5 picks:

Don’t miss out on Apple’s largest 4K movie sale of the year. You’ll find Jumanji The Next Level, Ad Astra, Jaws, Office Space, Ocean’s 8, and much more with prices starting at just $5.

More about Terminator 4 Salvation:

Only one man saw Judgment Day coming, a man whose destiny has always been intertwined with the fate of human existence: John Connor. But something totally new has shaken Connor’s belief that humanity has a chance of winning this war: the appearance of Marcus Wright, a stranger from the past whose last memory is of being on death row before awakening in this strange, new world. If humanity is to survive, Connor must decide whether Marcus can be trusted, and the two must find common ground to make a stand against the onslaught and meet the enemy head on.

