Apple launches biggest 4K movie sale of the year, plus Disney deals, more

- Aug. 4th 2020 8:49 am ET

0

Apple has launched arguably its biggest 4K movie sale of the year with a plethora of deals starting at $5. That’s on top of the usual $1 rental of the week and a selection of other titles that are currently being discounted. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Apple launches wide-ranging 4K movie sale:

Tuesday is starting off with a bang as Apple has kicked off a particularly notable 4K movie sale. You’ll find a number of titles on sale from $5, which is as much as 75% off the regular going rate. All of these films will become a permanent addition to your library. Here are our top picks:

Other notable deals:

This week’s $1 HD rental is Capone, which typically goes for $5 or more at competing services.

