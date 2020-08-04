Apple launches biggest 4K movie sale of the year, plus Disney deals, more

Apple has launched arguably its biggest 4K movie sale of the year with a plethora of deals starting at $5. That’s on top of the usual $1 rental of the week and a selection of other titles that are currently being discounted. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.
Apple launches wide-ranging 4K movie sale:
Tuesday is starting off with a bang as Apple has kicked off a particularly notable 4K movie sale. You’ll find a number of titles on sale from $5, which is as much as 75% off the regular going rate. All of these films will become a permanent addition to your library. Here are our top picks:
- Jumanji Next Level: $9 (Reg. $20)
- Ad Astra: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Hunt: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Jaws: $10 (Reg. $15)
- American Psycho: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Adam Sandler Uncut Gems: $8 (Reg. $15)
- On the Basis of Sex: $8 (Reg. $15)
- American Gangster: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Jurassic World: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Creed II: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Long Shot: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Ocean’s 8: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Office Space: $10 (Reg. $15)
- The Commuter: $6 (Reg. $10)
- 2:22: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Judy: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Bombshell: $10 (Reg. $20)
- La La Land: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Wendy: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Get Out: $8 (Reg. $15)
Other notable deals:
- 60s 10-film Bundle: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Now You See Me 1 & 2: $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Muppets: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Frozen: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Frozen II: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Rise of Skywalker: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Aladdin: $15 (Reg. $20)
- JFK: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Big Short: $10 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Capone, which typically goes for $5 or more at competing services.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!