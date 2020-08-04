Load up on whey powder and protein bars from $5.50: Dymatize, MyProtein, more

- Aug. 4th 2020 4:10 pm ET

$5.50+
0

Amazon is now offering 10-pounds of Dymatize Elite 100% Whey Protein Powder (Gourmet Vanilla) for $54.06 shipped. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price. And remember to cancel it after the fact if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly $81+ at Amazon, today’s offer is a new 2020 low and one of the best prices we have tracked in years. Including 25-grams of protein and 5.5-grams of BCAAs per serving, now is a perfect chance to lock-in 10-pounds of high-quality whey at a major discount. That’s roughly 133-servings of pre- or post-workout protein designed to “support activation of muscle protein synthesis.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals from $5.50 and a solid MyProtein offer.

More protein deals:

***Note: Remember to opt for Subscribe & Save on the Amazon listings below to redeem the special price.

Along with today’s Under Armor apparel sale and much of what you’ll find in our fashion deal hub, we also have some great tech deals to support your workouts. We still have notable deals available on Jabra’s workout-ready Elite Active 65t Earbuds as well as Apple’s AirPods Pro. But this morning also brought some particularly notable offers on Nike+ Apple Watch Series 5 models at as much as $80 off.

More on the Dymatize Elite 100% Whey Protein Powder:

  • 10 lbs of Dymatize Elite Whey Gourmet Vanilla Protein Powder (133 Servings)
  • 5.5g of Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) to help build muscle and aid in recovery; 2.7g of L-Leucine to support activation of Muscle Protein Synthesis
  • Good pre, post-workout, or anytime for high-quality protein supplementation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$5.50+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
MyProtein Dymatize

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard