Nike+ Apple Watch Series 5 models as much as $80 off for a limited time

- Aug. 4th 2020 7:09 am ET

Nike is discounting select Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Nike+ models from $424.97 shipped. You’ll save a minimum of $74 from the regular price and even more on upgraded models, delivering some of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. It’s becoming more difficult to find these models, as retailers like Best Buy are currently out of stock.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, HomePod, and more. That includes a stellar deal on previous-generation iPad Pro models, which are now being discounted by as much as $500 off as part of a new sale at B&H.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS + Cellular
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Apple Watch

