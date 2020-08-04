Nike+ Apple Watch Series 5 models as much as $80 off for a limited time

Nike is discounting select Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Nike+ models from $424.97 shipped. You’ll save a minimum of $74 from the regular price and even more on upgraded models, delivering some of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. It’s becoming more difficult to find these models, as retailers like Best Buy are currently out of stock.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

