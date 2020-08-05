Steve Madden, ALDO, Kenneth Cole, more from $16 during today’s Hautelook Sale

- Aug. 5th 2020 12:30 pm ET

0

For 3-days only, Hautelook is offering Men’s Dress Shoes up to 80% off including Steve Madden, Kenneth Cole, ALDO, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Ted Baker Fhares Shoes are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $185, however during the sale they’re currently marked down to $31. These shoes will provide a polished look with any outfit and have a classic design that you can wear for years to come. They have a padded footbed to promote all-day comfort and will look great with jeans or slacks alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Also, be sure to check out today’s backpack discounts with up to 50% off Timbuk2, Osprey, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Hautelook

Hautelook

About the Author