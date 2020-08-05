Steve Madden, ALDO, Kenneth Cole, more from $16 during today’s Hautelook Sale

For 3-days only, Hautelook is offering Men’s Dress Shoes up to 80% off including Steve Madden, Kenneth Cole, ALDO, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Ted Baker Fhares Shoes are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $185, however during the sale they’re currently marked down to $31. These shoes will provide a polished look with any outfit and have a classic design that you can wear for years to come. They have a padded footbed to promote all-day comfort and will look great with jeans or slacks alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Madden Metton Derby Shoes $34 (Orig. $65)
- Robert Wayne Seger Loafers $17 (Orig. $85)
- Wallin & Bros Lauderdale Loafers $45 (Orig. $65)
- Public Opinion Jackson Shoes $45 (Orig. $60)
- Ted Baker Fhares Shoes $31 (Orig. $185)
- Maison Forte Maximum Oxford $28 (Orig. $160)
- ALDO Ocilawet Leather Oxford $45 (Orig. $110)
- Steve Madden Hero Derby Shoes $23 (Orig. $100)
- Kenneth Cole Design Lace Up Shoes $16 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Also, be sure to check out today’s backpack discounts with up to 50% off Timbuk2, Osprey, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!