Steve Madden, ALDO, Kenneth Cole, more from $16 during today’s Hautelook Sale

For 3-days only, Hautelook is offering Men’s Dress Shoes up to 80% off including Steve Madden, Kenneth Cole, ALDO, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Ted Baker Fhares Shoes are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $185, however during the sale they’re currently marked down to $31. These shoes will provide a polished look with any outfit and have a classic design that you can wear for years to come. They have a padded footbed to promote all-day comfort and will look great with jeans or slacks alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

