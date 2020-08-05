Today’s backpack discounts are up to 50% off and include Osprey, Timbuk2, more

Today at Amazon we’ve found a variety of Osprey, Timbuk2, and Fossil bags on sale at up to 50% off. Our top pick is the Osprey Momentum 26 Daypack for $107.57 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $13. This stylish bag is bound to be a great option for cyclists thanks to its Lid Lock helmet attachment. Yet another perk is its built-in high-visibility rain cover that’s ready to protect your gear while riding. Separate 15-inch laptop and tablet sleeves offer up quick and easy access your devices. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.
More bags on sale:
- Fossil Leather Backpack: $165 (Reg. $279)
- Fossil Defender Duffel: $319 (Reg. $398)
- Timbuk2 Hyper Modern Medium: $69 (Reg. $85)
- Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack: $66 (Reg. $81)
- Timbuk2 Cask Backpack, Black: $109 (Reg. $137)
- Osprey Meridian Wheeled Luggage: $218 (Reg. $274)
- Fossil Buckner Rucksack Backpack: $79 (Reg. $161)
- Fossil Haskel Leather: $140 (Reg. $173)
- View all…
If none of the options above seem to be the right fit, swing by our recent roundup of Lowepro, Pacsafe, and Travelpro bags. There you can score up to $30 off at Amazon. Our top pick is Pacsafe’s Metrosafe Backpack due to its theft-proof, yet sleek design. Owners can lock each zipper and rest easy knowing the bag is comprised of cut-proof materials.
Osprey Packs Momentum 26 Daypack features:
- Lid Lock helmet attachment keeps your hands free after you park your bike
- Built-in, snug fitting high visibility rain cover keeps your gear dry
- Blinker light attachment for night and low visibility rides
