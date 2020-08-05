Today’s backpack discounts are up to 50% off and include Osprey, Timbuk2, more

Today at Amazon we’ve found a variety of Osprey, Timbuk2, and Fossil bags on sale at up to 50% off. Our top pick is the Osprey Momentum 26 Daypack for $107.57 shipped. That’s $27 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $13. This stylish bag is bound to be a great option for cyclists thanks to its Lid Lock helmet attachment. Yet another perk is its built-in high-visibility rain cover that’s ready to protect your gear while riding. Separate 15-inch laptop and tablet sleeves offer up quick and easy access your devices. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

If none of the options above seem to be the right fit, swing by our recent roundup of Lowepro, Pacsafe, and Travelpro bags. There you can score up to $30 off at Amazon. Our top pick is Pacsafe’s Metrosafe Backpack due to its theft-proof, yet sleek design. Owners can lock each zipper and rest easy knowing the bag is comprised of cut-proof materials.

Osprey Packs Momentum 26 Daypack features:

Lid Lock helmet attachment keeps your hands free after you park your bike

Built-in, snug fitting high visibility rain cover keeps your gear dry

Blinker light attachment for night and low visibility rides

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!