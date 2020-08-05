Hill City offers Lululemon-like style for less: 30% off with deals from $21

Hill City, which is GAP’s men’s athletic-wear brand and offers similar styles to Lululemon is taking an extra 30% off sitewide and they have new summer markdowns. Discount is applied at checkout. Score great deals on shorts, swimsuits, pullovers, t-shirts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Everyday Shorts that are currently marked down to $35. For comparison, these shorts were originally priced at $78. They feature water-resistant fabric as well as are infused with stretch for added comfort. This style is also lightweight, breathable, and perfect for any summer occasion. Plus, be sure to pair it with the Everyday Merino Tee that’s also marked down to $32 and originally was priced at $58. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, you will want to check out Eastbay’s Big Savings Event that’s taking up to 60% off top brands including Nike and adidas.

