Just in time for back to school, Levi’s debuts a new Peanuts collection for this fall. This limited-edition collection was designed with school spirit. The entire line has a classic sporty vibe and playful prints. Inside this collection, you can be sure to find Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, and Peppermint Patty. This collection is a great way to find unique items such as jeans, tees, hoodies, jumpsuit sets, and accessories. Prices for the Levi’s x Peanuts collection start at $17 and go up to $100. Plus, the majority of the items are unisex, which means anyone can wear them. Head below the jump to find all of our favorites.

This season, two icons unite, celebrating team spirit and strength. Building on previous successful partnerships, Levi’s x Peanuts® kick off a playful collection with a classic sporty vibe. It’s an energetic combo of Snoopy’s irreverent history with sports and Levi’s® enduring sportswear.

Levi’s Peanuts Apparel

One of our top picks from this collection is the Short Sleeve Crewneck Cutoff Sweatshirt. This sweatshirt can easily be layered during cool weather or worn on its own with shorts for late summer. Its purple hue is also very trendy, as well as its cut off short-sleeve design. This style is priced at $60 and comes in sizes XS to 2XL.

Another notable piece is the Levi’s X Peanuts Football Tee Shirt for $40. This oversized t-shirt has a vintage feel with stripes on the shoulders and a Snoopy graphic on the front. It also has a vintage wash for a comfortable feel like it has been worn for years.

Finally, a standout from this line is the Levi’s and Peanuts Tracksuit. This set has the windbreaker material and jogger pant style that’s very popular this season. The jacket itself is priced at $110, and the pants add an extra $90. However, this tracksuit will be worn for years to come and makes a perfect everyday casual outfit.

Levi’s Peanuts Accessories

The Levi’s x Peanuts Collection has several accessories that are a must-see. Bucket hats are another very hot trend for the fall season, and this collection has four options. Both men and women can sport this trend, and it gives your outfit a really cool look. Each style is $40, and they’re reversible, so you’re really getting two hats for one. Best of all, these hats are also great for beach or pool days to keep your eyes and face protected from the sun.

