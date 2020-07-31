Just in time for back to school, The North Face debuts a Backpack Guide for all of your needs. Whether you’re using a backpack for hiking, work, commuting, or travel, there is a style and purpose for everyone. All of the backpacks are made to be highly durable, flexible, as well as lightweight for added comfort. Majority of the backpacks also come with a sleeve to hold your 15-inch MacBook and are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them. Best of all, each backpack comes with a lifetime warranty. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks and check out our guide to the best hiking sandals for men under $50.

Hiking and Camping Backpack

Be ready for the outdoors with The North Face’s Banchee 65 Backpack. It comes in two size options and was designed to be lightweight for comfortably hauling multi-day loads. This pack has a hydration sleeve, as well as flash-dry fabric that’s waterproof to keep your essentials safe. Better yet, if you’re commuting during the morning or evening, the reflective paneling will help keep you visible. It’s currently priced at $250 and comes in two color options.

Back to School Backpack

If you’re looking for a back to school backpack, The North Face recommends over 20 options. One of our favorite styles is the Borealis Backpack that was made to be able to hold all of your supplies. This backpack has a highly-protective laptop sleeve and padded shoulder straps. Best of all, you can choose from 23 color options, as well. With over 1,400 reviews, this backpack is rated 4.7/5 stars and priced at $89.

Work/Commute Backpack

The North Face Backpack Guide has several options for working and commuting. The Router Transit Backpack is our top choice. This is one of The North Face’s largest backpacks and can hold 41-Liters. This backpack was made with security checkpoints in mind with a flat-lay laptop compartment. It also has multiple fleece-lined pockets for organization. It’s available in five color options, rated 4.5/5 stars and priced at $159.

Travel Backpack

Finally, The North Face’s Kaban Charged Backpack is a perfect option for all of your travel needs. This backpack lets you keep devices charged with its cool power-pack design. Plus, it can carry off of your essentials with a 26-liter load size. It also has a really cool stand-up design makes it easy to access gear. It’s available in an all-black sleek coloring and priced at $199.

