LITOM’s highly-rated solar landscape lights drop to under $23 for a 2-pack

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM 30 LED Solar Landscape Spotlights for $22.79 Prime shipped with the code LXQ86YYR at checkout. Down from its $43 going rate, today’s deal saves you around 47% and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen recently. If you’re wanting to add a bit of flair to your outdoor space, this is a great way to do it. Each one is powered by nothing more than the sun and can run all night, as long as it gets ample light during the day. They’re IP67 waterproof and you can adjust between a cool- and warm-toned light. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking to illuminate pathways or decks? JESLED’s solar-powered LED light is down to an all-time low of $17.50 Prime shipped right now. We spotted this deal a few days ago, so there’s no telling how much longer it’ll be live. If this is something you’re interested in, act quickly before it sells out.

If you’re okay ditching the solar-powered nature of the above two deals, we’ve got a great way for you to save even more. This 2-pack of landscape lighting requires plug-in power and can be picked up for just $19 Prime shipped at Amazon right now. There’s no ability to change the color temperature here, but you’ll still have IP65 waterproofing.

LITOM 30 LED Solar Landscape Spotlight features:

The light head (115 ° adjustable) and solar panel (45 ° adjustable) adjust independently, both can direct to where you want at the same time, maximize solar absorption rate and obtain the best lighting angle

Unique 30 LEDs silver focus light head not only increase the brightness, but also prevent dust from entering

Based on continuous innovation and breakthrough in waterproof technology, the waterproof rate of this pro version has REACHED UP TO IP67, therefore, no matter it rains, snows, high heat or other extreme weather, you can use the solar spotlights at ease.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!