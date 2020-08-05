Amazon #1 new-release HomeKit/Alexa/Assistant smart switch 2-pack hits $25.50

- Aug. 5th 2020 3:14 pm ET

0

Milesi Home (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Meross HomeKit/Alexa/Assistant Smart Light Switches for $25.59 shipped with the code AQWGPXCT and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $42 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked since its release. While most smart switches at this price point only offer Alexa and Assistant compatibility, Meross takes it up a notch and includes HomeKit as well. You won’t find dimming capabilities here, but you can schedule them to go on/off and there’s no hub required. Ratings are thin but positive here, with Meross being well-reviewed on its other HomeKit gear. It’s also a #1 new-release at Amazon.

Ditch the HomeKit compatibility and requirement of picking up two smart switches when opting for this model from TP-Link/Kasa. It’s available for $17 Prime shipped and works flawlessly with Alexa and Assistant, making it great for those on a tighter budget.

Don’t miss out on the HomeKit-enabled Eve Energy smart plug that we spotted earlier. It’s down to $20 Prime shipped right now, saving you $30 from its regular going rate. This plug monitors how much energy the devices that use it take up, which can help find power sucks in your home.

Meross HomeKit Smart Switch features:

Remote and Voice Control: Control your light from anywhere with internet anytime by WiFi light switch. ONLY supports Meross app. Works with Apple Homekit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. You can give simple voice commands to turn on/off the devices that are connected to meross WiFi switch. All data is securely transmitted and stored using AWS servers in US.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

