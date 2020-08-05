Eve Energy Smart Plug offers HomeKit control, more for just $20

Amazon offers the Eve Energy Smart Plug for $19.99 Prime shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy. Originally $50, today’s deal is half-off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. With HomeKit control and built-in energy monitoring, this smart plug serves a great companion for Siri-focused setups. You’ll be able to track how much energy is being pulled, whether a lamp, coffee maker, or just about anything on a standard outlet. Automated schedules also bring another level of savings, which can be particularly handy at times like the holidays when the Christmas lights are up. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now the above model does not offer Alexa or Google Assistant control. If that’s a must for your setup, consider going with this indoor plug at a notable discount. It has stellar ratings and is still an easy way to introduce smart home control around your space.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops on energy-saving accessories and more. Looking to save on trips to the pump? Don’t miss this deal on RYOBI’s electric riding lawn mowers, which are currently $400 off at Home Depot.

Eve Energy features:

Switch your appliances on and off with a simple tap or Siri voice command

Use built-in schedules to automatically switch devices

See how much power your connected appliances are using

HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

