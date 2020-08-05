Eve Energy Smart Plug offers HomeKit control, more for just $20

- Aug. 5th 2020 9:59 am ET

$20
0

Amazon offers the Eve Energy Smart Plug for $19.99 Prime shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy. Originally $50, today’s deal is half-off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. With HomeKit control and built-in energy monitoring, this smart plug serves a great companion for Siri-focused setups. You’ll be able to track how much energy is being pulled, whether a lamp, coffee maker, or just about anything on a standard outlet. Automated schedules also bring another level of savings, which can be particularly handy at times like the holidays when the Christmas lights are up. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now the above model does not offer Alexa or Google Assistant control. If that’s a must for your setup, consider going with this indoor plug at a notable discount. It has stellar ratings and is still an easy way to introduce smart home control around your space.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops on energy-saving accessories and more. Looking to save on trips to the pump? Don’t miss this deal on RYOBI’s electric riding lawn mowers, which are currently $400 off at Home Depot.

Eve Energy features:

  • Switch your appliances on and off with a simple tap or Siri voice command
  • Use built-in schedules to automatically switch devices
  • See how much power your connected appliances are using
  • HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$20
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Eve

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp