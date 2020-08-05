Home Depot Milwaukee tool sale enhances your setup with up to 35% off

- Aug. 5th 2020 7:59 am ET

0

Home Depot is starting off the day with a fresh batch of Milwaukee tool deals, taking up to 35% off regular prices and delivering a number of new all-time lows. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Milwaukee M18 3-tool Combo Kit at $209. Regularly $275 or more, today’s deal is a $16 price drop from our previous mention and the best we’ve seen in 2020. This bundle ships with three tools, including a drill, driver, and HACKZALL. You’ll also receive a pair of batteries and a wall charger with purchase, as well. It’s an ideal bundle for those looking to tackle simple DIY tasks around the house. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another standout is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Cordless 18V Electric Blower for $249. As a comparison, it typically goes for $299. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. This model features 120MPH worth of output, along with the ability to hit “full throttle in under 1-second.” It ships with a massive 8Ah battery and a rapid wall charger, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of Home Depot’s Milwaukee tool sale on this landing page where you’ll find up to 35% off everyday DIY essentials.

Are you building out a toolbox for the first time? Swing by our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox for your home.

Milwaukee M18 Combo Kit features:

The MILWAUKEE M18 cordless Power Tool Combo Kit includes an M18 Drill Driver, M18 Impact Driver, M18 HACKZALL, 2 M18 Compact Batteries and a M18 and M12 Charger. M18 Compact 1/2 in. Drill Driver delivers 500 in./lbs. of torque and up to 1,800 RPM. At only 7-1/4 in. L, this drill driver allows you access to the tightest work spaces.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Milwaukee

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp