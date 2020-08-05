Home Depot Milwaukee tool sale enhances your setup with up to 35% off

Home Depot is starting off the day with a fresh batch of Milwaukee tool deals, taking up to 35% off regular prices and delivering a number of new all-time lows. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Milwaukee M18 3-tool Combo Kit at $209. Regularly $275 or more, today’s deal is a $16 price drop from our previous mention and the best we’ve seen in 2020. This bundle ships with three tools, including a drill, driver, and HACKZALL. You’ll also receive a pair of batteries and a wall charger with purchase, as well. It’s an ideal bundle for those looking to tackle simple DIY tasks around the house. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another standout is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Cordless 18V Electric Blower for $249. As a comparison, it typically goes for $299. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. This model features 120MPH worth of output, along with the ability to hit “full throttle in under 1-second.” It ships with a massive 8Ah battery and a rapid wall charger, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of Home Depot’s Milwaukee tool sale on this landing page where you’ll find up to 35% off everyday DIY essentials.

Are you building out a toolbox for the first time? Swing by our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox for your home.

Milwaukee M18 Combo Kit features:

The MILWAUKEE M18 cordless Power Tool Combo Kit includes an M18 Drill Driver, M18 Impact Driver, M18 HACKZALL, 2 M18 Compact Batteries and a M18 and M12 Charger. M18 Compact 1/2 in. Drill Driver delivers 500 in./lbs. of torque and up to 1,800 RPM. At only 7-1/4 in. L, this drill driver allows you access to the tightest work spaces.

