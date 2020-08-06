Nordstrom Rack’s Ray-Ban Event takes up to 60% off popular sunglasses

Nordstrom Rack’s Ray-Ban Event takes up to 60% off select styles of sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses are currently marked down to $80, which is down from its original rate of $179. These sunglasses can be worn by men or women alike and are very versatile. The tortoise shell design is classic and can easily be dressed up or down. They also have 100% UV protection to keep your eyes protected. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find the additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also be sure to check out the Hautelook Men’s Dress Shoes Event that’s offering top brands from $16.

