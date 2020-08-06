Ring Video Doorbell 3 + Echo Show 5 bundle nosedives to $180 (Save $110)

Amazon is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 for $179.99 shipped. This bundle is valued at $290 when buying each item individually at full price, allowing today’s discount to offer up a total savings of $110. Grabbing it now lets buyers undercut the previous Amazon low for this combo by $40. Ring Video Doorbell 3 offers up a 1080p video doorbell that lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone on your doorstep. It can also detect motion and notify you before someone even rings the bell. The inclusion of Echo Show 5 feels natural as it paves the way for quickly seeing who’s at the door. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn even more about Ring Video Doorbell 3 in our launch coverage.

While I don’t have the latest Ring Video Doorbell, I’ve been very happy with the one I own. It’s served me well for 2- to 3-years and is something I highly-recommend to others. I’ve even included it in my Echo Dot Diary roundup of Amazon devices that make my life easier. Give it a quick read to see if there’s anything else worth adding to your smart home setup.

Oh, and after that, you may want to peruse my latest Echo Dot Diary. There I describe the new Alexa Routines I’ve implemented to automate my household. Updates to the Alexa app have made it easier to navigate and keep tabs on all of the Routines you create. These changes have renewed my enthusiasm for automations within the Alexa ecosystem.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 features:

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!