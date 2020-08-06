Keep your PlayStation 4/VR gear organized + charged with this $32 stand

- Aug. 6th 2020 5:22 pm ET

0

Key Savings (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Skywin PSVR Charging Stand for $31.99 shipped with the code 20TYMQIY at checkout. Down from its $40 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This stand has room for your PlayStation 4/Pro, two DualShock 4 controllers, two PS Move wands, the PSVR headset, and headphones. This is a great way to organize and simplify your gaming setup while keeping everything charged and ready to go. That’s right, not only does it store your controllers, but also keeps them charged and ready to go at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you just want the controller charging portion of today’s lead deal, spend under $14 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon to achieve that goal. This dock keeps two controllers charged and ready to go at any time. There are lights on the front so you know whether a controller is charged or still powering up.

Have an Xbox One? PowerA has a rechargeable battery kit designed specifically for Microsoft’s console. It replaces the batteries in your controller with ones that can be recharged via microUSB whether you’re playing or not. It’s just $15 Prime shipped and is a must-have for any gaming setup.

Skywin PSVR Charging Stand features:

  • Multi Function Showcase Stand with built in USB HUB, Controller Chargers, Cooling fan, and Vertical Stand for Console, Headphones, and PSVR (Original PSVR V1 or new V2 now supported)
  • Two Playstation Move Controller Chargers with LED Charge Indication (AC Adapter not needed)
  • Two Dualshock 4 Controller Chargers with LED Charge Indication (AC Adapter not needed)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Skywin

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide