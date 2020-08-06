Keep your PlayStation 4/VR gear organized + charged with this $32 stand

Key Savings (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Skywin PSVR Charging Stand for $31.99 shipped with the code 20TYMQIY at checkout. Down from its $40 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This stand has room for your PlayStation 4/Pro, two DualShock 4 controllers, two PS Move wands, the PSVR headset, and headphones. This is a great way to organize and simplify your gaming setup while keeping everything charged and ready to go. That’s right, not only does it store your controllers, but also keeps them charged and ready to go at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you just want the controller charging portion of today’s lead deal, spend under $14 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon to achieve that goal. This dock keeps two controllers charged and ready to go at any time. There are lights on the front so you know whether a controller is charged or still powering up.

Have an Xbox One? PowerA has a rechargeable battery kit designed specifically for Microsoft’s console. It replaces the batteries in your controller with ones that can be recharged via microUSB whether you’re playing or not. It’s just $15 Prime shipped and is a must-have for any gaming setup.

Skywin PSVR Charging Stand features:

Multi Function Showcase Stand with built in USB HUB, Controller Chargers, Cooling fan, and Vertical Stand for Console, Headphones, and PSVR (Original PSVR V1 or new V2 now supported)

Two Playstation Move Controller Chargers with LED Charge Indication (AC Adapter not needed)

Two Dualshock 4 Controller Chargers with LED Charge Indication (AC Adapter not needed)

