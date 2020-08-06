Kick back, relax, and enjoy 2-months of Kindle Unlimited for FREE

Amazon is offering new or non-active subscribers 2-months of Kindle Unlimited absolutely FREE. Note: Those who don’t have an active subscription may be eligible. Normally $10 per month with a 30-day free trial, today’s deal offers a total of $20 in value and matches our last mention. Kindle Unlimited offers you millions of books to enjoy at no per-read cost, making it great for the bookworm in your family. Each one will be available through the company’s Kindle service, which works on desktop, laptop, iPhone, iPad, Android, and more. Learn more about Amazon’s reading service right here.

Once you start Kindle Unlimited subscription, you’ll want the best way to read it, right? While you can read it on an iPhone or iPad, Amazon’s Kindle Oasis is probably one of the best ways to enjoy a good Kindle book. It’s the company’s higher-end E-reader and comes packed with many features. Offering an e-Ink display, you will enjoy your favorite book on a screen that simulates a book’s page, also working well in direct sunlight. Not sure if the Oasis is right for you? Check out our hands-on review for more.

Those on a tighter budget will want to consider the standard Kindle. While you’ll lose out on the larger screen, longer battery, and waterproof design of the Oasis, the screen itself uses the same e-Ink technology for easy reading. Plus, Amazon bundles 3-months of Kindle Unlimited with your purchase here, giving you a longer trial of the company’s reading service.

More on Kindle Unlimited:

By signing up, you agree to the Kindle Unlimited Terms and authorize us to charge your default payment method or another payment method on file after any applicable free trial. Your Kindle Unlimited membership continues until canceled. If you do not wish to continue for $9.99/month + any taxes, you may cancel anytime at www.amazon.com/kucentral.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!