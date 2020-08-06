Wingspan offers both single + multiplayer with a gorgeous design at under $49

Amazon is offering Stonemaier Games Wingspan with Swift Start Pack for $48.88 shipped. Originally retailing for $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This gorgeous board game is designed to be enjoyed solo or with friends and family. There are four first-round walkthrough guides for players, and each game should take between 40- to 70-minutes. It supports between 1- to 5-players ages 10 and up, making it a great game to play with the whole family. Rated a stellar 4.8/5 stars from hundreds.

One of my favorite board games of all-time is Splendor, which can be picked up at Amazon for around $30 shipped. This unique deck-building game offers quick rounds and can be played by up to four people.

Another favorite of mine is Czech Games’ Codenames. Here, there are two teams of spies and a spymaster for each. Together, the spymaster and the spies will try to lead and guess what codenames belong to their side, making sure not to guess the assassin or citizens. It’s around $15 Prime shipped at Amazon and is sure to be a hit at family game night.

More about Wingspan:

You are bird enthusiasts—researchers, bird watchers, ornithologists, and collectors—seeking to discover and attract the best birds to your network of wildlife preserves. Each bird extends a chain of powerful combinations in one of your habitats (actions). these habitats focus on several key aspects of growth: gain food tokens via custom dice in a birdfeeder dice tower lay eggs using egg miniatures in a variety of colors draw from hundreds of unique bird cards and play them the winner is the player with the most points after 4 rounds. If you enjoy terraform Mars and gizmos, we think this game will take flight at your table.

