Google Pixel 3a/XL starts at $190 unlocked, Pixel 4/XL from $420 (Refurb)

- Aug. 6th 2020 6:44 am ET

0

Today only, Woot is offering a number of discounts on certified refurbished Google Pixel Phones. Headlining is the Pixel 3a/XL from $189.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. You’d typically pay $400 or more for these devices.

Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to seven hours of use after just 15 minutes on a charger. Also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where customers give it solid ratings and we did the same in our hands-on review. A 90-day warranty is included. More below.

Prefer Pixel 4/XL? You can pick up these models from $419.99, which is at least $200 off the regular going rate. It’s also the best refurbished price we’ve tracked to date.

Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering up to a days worth of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Google Pixel 3a features:

Get more done with Pixel 3A. It has an extraordinary camera with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. a battery that charges fast and lasts all day. All the helpfulness of the Google Assistant built-in. And 3 years of security and os updates included. it’s everything you love about Google – in a phone. Works with all major carriers. Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android
woot

woot
Google

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp