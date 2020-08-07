adidas’ Core Mini Backpack is just $15 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $30)

- Aug. 7th 2020 1:22 pm ET

Amazon is offering the adidas Unisex-Adult Core Mini Backpack in black for $15 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $30, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This small backpack is convenient for quick hikes, small gym essentials, or work. It has a quilted padded back panel to add comfort and several spots for storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 700 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more details about this backpack and be sure to check out the adidas Savings Event that’s offering up to 25% off popular items.

Be sure to keep extra socks in your backpack with the adidas 6-Pack Superlite No-Show Style. These socks are currently priced at $13.50 and feature a neutral black, gray, and white coloring. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,380 reviews.

adidas Core Mini Backpack features:

  • No need to take your large pack when you can fit all of your essentials into this cleanly designed mini backpack.
  • Small front pouch pocket and smaller zippered pocket in main compartment
  • Front zippered pouch pocket for small items
  • Quilted padded back panel
  • 3 stripe jacquard webbing straps
  • Premium plastic main zipper

