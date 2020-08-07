adidas Savings Event takes up to 25% off your purchase with deals from $15

adidas’ latest event takes 15% off your purchase, or 25% off orders of $120 with promo code SAVINGS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s NMD_R1 Shoes that are currently marked down to $105. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $140. This style is perfect for transitioning into fall weather and are very versatile. These shoes will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, or shorts alike. They’re great for training workouts and have a responsive boost insole that promotes a springy step. You can choose from nine versatile color options and these shoes are rated 4.7/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews from adidas customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will also want to check out the GAP Friends and Family Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

