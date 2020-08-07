Macy’s Weekend Sale takes 40-60% off Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, more

- Aug. 7th 2020 12:41 pm ET

0

This weekend only, Macy’s is offering 40 to 60% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Nautica, Free People, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Update your denim for this fall with the Tommy Hilfiger Straight Stretch Jeans that are currently marked down to $40. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $70. The stretch-infused denim promotes comfort as well as mobility. They’re available in five wash options and rated 4.2/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering hundreds of deals from just $20.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Macy's

Macy's

About the Author