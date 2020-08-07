Macy’s Weekend Sale takes 40-60% off Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, more

This weekend only, Macy’s is offering 40 to 60% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Nautica, Free People, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Update your denim for this fall with the Tommy Hilfiger Straight Stretch Jeans that are currently marked down to $40. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $70. The stretch-infused denim promotes comfort as well as mobility. They’re available in five wash options and rated 4.2/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Tommy Hilfiger Straight Stretch Jeans $40 (Orig. $70)
- Tommy Hilfiger Flex Shorts $35 (Orig. $60)
- Hanes 4-Pack Stretch T-Shirts $23 (Orig. $38)
- Nautica Classic-Fit Polo Shirt $30 (Orig. $60)
- Levi’s 514 Straight-Fit Jeans $25 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Tommy Hilfiger Cuffed Chino Pants $30 (Orig. $60)
- Sam Edelman Bettie Slides $60 (Orig. $100)
- Ralph Lauren Pebble Tote $100 (Orig. $178)
- Anne Cole Twist Front Tankini $18 (Orig. $60)
- Free People Margate Pants $34 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Also, be sure to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering hundreds of deals from just $20.
