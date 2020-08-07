Sony home theater sale offers 4K TVs, speakers, more from $198 at Amazon

- Aug. 7th 2020 7:04 am ET

From $198
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers 20% off Sony home theater products. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Sony 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $898. Regularly around $1,200, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find by $100. This model sports a 65-inch display with support for 4K and HDR content. Android TV, Alexa, and Assistant functionality bring a level of smart functionality that allows you to quickly stream all of the most popular services out there. Includes four HDMI ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Also in today’s sale is the Sony SRS-XB43 Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker for $198. It typically goes for $250. This isn’t your usual Bluetooth speaker, instead, it packs a robust design that pumps extra bass along with an IP-67 waterproof build. You can count on up to 24-hours of playback with a single charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale on this landing page for more Sony home theater deals.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Sony 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

  • Beyond High Definition: 4K UHD HDR picture offers stunning clarity, color range and detail
  • Enhanced Quality: With the X1 Extreme Processor enjoy controlled contrast & wide range of brightness.
  • Say It. See It.: Connect Alexa to your TV to stream smart camera feeds with your voice, play music, launch video apps, and more; Compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Home
  • Premium Display: Enjoy Vibrant Colors with Triluminos & Clear on Screen Action with X-Motion Clarity

