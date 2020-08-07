This highly-rated 10000mAh power bank with dual ports is now $15

If you hate seeing your phone hit 0% battery, investing in a backup battery is a smart move. The RAVPower 10000mAh Dual Port Power Bank holds enough juice to restore two phones to full battery, with fast charging and smart safety features. You can get it now for $14.99 (Orig. $17.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Measuring just 4.3 x 3.1 inches, the RAVPower RP-PB005 packs impressive capacity into a small frame. It’s small enough to take anywhere, yet powerful enough to keep all your gadgets topped up.

How much is 10,000mAh exactly? Well, it’s about 3.2 charges for an iPhone 8 Plus, around 2.2 charges for an iPhone X, and two full charges for a Samsung Galaxy S9. This power bank can charge many other devices, as well.

Thanks to dual iSmart USB ports, you can easily charge two devices at the same time. Each port offers a maximum output of 2.4A for rapid charging.

The RAVPower also offers protection against over-charging, overheating, and power surges. Rated at 4.9 stars from 110 customer reviews, this power bank is a great little buy.

Normally priced at $17.99, the RAVPower 10,000mAh Dual Port Power Bank now only $14.99. You can also save on the 20,000mAh version, which is currently $24.99 (Orig. $36.99).

