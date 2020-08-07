Timex’s Southview Blackout Watch strikes $56, more from $36 at Amazon

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Timex and Fossil watches discounted as low as $36. Our favorite is the Timex Southview 41mm Blackout Watch for $56 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This style adopts an adjustable black 20mm genuine leather strap with a dark dial that’s adorned by Roman numerals. The case is comprised of brass and it’s sealed to resist water while submerged up to 30-meters. Sub-dials conveniently display day of the week, date, and 24-hour time. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches priced from $36.

More watches on sale:

Looking for something a bit more premium? If so, it’s hard to go wrong when shopping yesterday’s roundup of Citizen Eco-Drive, Invicta, and Skagen watch discounts. There you’ll find sale pricing that slices up to 45% off what you’d typically have to spend.

Timex Southview 41mm Blackout Leather Strap Watch features:

Adjustable black 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Multifunction movement sub dials display day, date and 24-hour time

Black dial with partial black metallic Roman numerals & markers; Luminous hands

Black 41mm brass case with mineral glass crystal

Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

