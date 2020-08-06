Citizen Eco-Drive, Invicta, + Skagen watch prices fall by up to 45% at Amazon

Today at Amazon we’ve found a variety of Citizen, Invicta, and Skagen watches available for up to 45% off. Our top pick is the Citizen Eco-Drive Avion Watch for $99.99 shipped. That’s $50 off what it’s been averaging and comes within $15 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in over a year. This style boasts a vintage look that’s likely to stand out from anything else in your wardrobe. Its 45mm case is comprised of stainless steel and it straps onto your wrist using a brown leather strap. Water-resistance is rated to withstand depths of up to 100-meters. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

If you’d prefer something smart, we’ve got a fresh deal on TicWatch’s Wear OS-powered S2. You can currently pick it up for $112.50, which delivers 38% in savings. It’s waterproof for up to 50-meters, has built-in GPS, and a 1.39-inch OLED display.

Citizen Eco-Drive Avion Watch features:

The vintage design of this classic timepiece by Citizen Watches® will take you back in time to the golden age of travel.

Stainless steel case.

Brown leather strap with adjustable buckle closure.

Round face, 45mm.

Three-hand analog display with quartz movement.

Dial features three hands, luminous numbers, minute track, and brand detailing.

Water resistant 10 ATM/100m.

