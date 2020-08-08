Casper and Zinus mattresses and bed frames fall as low as $222 at Amazon

Today at Amazon we’ve found Casper and Zinus mattresses and bed frames discounted as low as $222. Our top pick is the Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Queen Mattress for $1,695 shipped. That’s $300 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This premium mattress boasts “seven zones of targeted support,” a feature that Casper touts as promoting “healthy spinal alignment.” Sleepers are bound to love its implementation of softer foam around the shoulders and two layers of perforated breathable foam help reduce heat. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more bedding deals below.

More bedding deals:

Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Queen Mattress features:

Zoned Support Pro: Seven zones of targeted support for healthy spinal alignment. Softer foam around the shoulders provide more relief to the upper body. Multiple ergonomic points provide pressure relief under shoulders, hips, waist and lower back. More support where you need it, with the plushness you crave.

Base: Resilient springs add a little lift, support and airflow to the mattress of your dreams. A firmer border provides edge support to help you get in and out of bed easily.

