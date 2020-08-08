Casper and Zinus mattresses and bed frames fall as low as $222 at Amazon

- Aug. 8th 2020 10:48 am ET

From $222
0

Today at Amazon we’ve found Casper and Zinus mattresses and bed frames discounted as low as $222. Our top pick is the Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Queen Mattress for $1,695 shipped. That’s $300 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This premium mattress boasts “seven zones of targeted support,” a feature that Casper touts as promoting “healthy spinal alignment.” Sleepers are bound to love its implementation of softer foam around the shoulders and two layers of perforated breathable foam help reduce heat. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more bedding deals below.

More bedding deals:

Want to rest in a quiet home away from home? If so, you should have a look at Kabinka. It’s an affordable tiny house that’s perfect for those intrigued by living minimally. Pricing starts at $11,800, making it a great way to test out this lifestyle.

Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Queen Mattress features:

  • Zoned Support Pro: Seven zones of targeted support for healthy spinal alignment. Softer foam around the shoulders provide more relief to the upper body. Multiple ergonomic points provide pressure relief under shoulders, hips, waist and lower back. More support where you need it, with the plushness you crave.
  • Base: Resilient springs add a little lift, support and airflow to the mattress of your dreams. A firmer border provides edge support to help you get in and out of bed easily.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $222
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Zinus Casper

About the Author