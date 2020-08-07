If recent coverage of Magnolia and Traveler’s Paradise has you intrigued by the thought of living in a tiny house, you’re in for a treat with today’s highly-affordable discovery. It’s called Kabinka and is made by a Hungarian company called Hello Wood. Instead of going high-end like the others above, it chases a very basic design that makes it a thrifty option that’s perfect for peaceful getaways. This affordable tiny house is available in 4 sizes, allowing folks to fit “a kitchenette, desk, couch and stove.” Continue reading to learn more.

Kabinka is a basic, yet affordable tiny house

Whether you’re looking for a weekend retreat, separate office space, or something entirely different, Kabinka is a DIY-ready solution that should be kept on your radar. It’s great for folks that are trying to live sustainably while also preventing a lot of expenses from weighing them down.

Both its interior and exterior look fantastic and this affordable tiny house is available in four different sizes that range from 12- to 20-square-meters. Hello Wood touts this as enough space to customize your amenities to your liking with potential upgrades that include a kitchenette, stove, and more. Foregoing some of these can allow you to pick up a more versatile solution like the new NOMAD Grill & Smoker.

Pricing and availability

It’s easy to set aside things you may not like about Kabinka once you hear that pricing starts at €10,000 (works out to about $11,800 USD). That’s in-line with Polydrop Trailer and a fraction of what you’d have to spend on Airstream’s new Basecamp 20.

Once an order has been placed, Hello Wood estimates construction will take 6-8 weeks with custom feature requests adding some additional time. Interested parties can pick up the flat-pack and build it themselves, pay for assembly, or opt for a hybrid solution where Hello Wood arranges for supervision while putting it all together.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I do love the thought of Kabinka, I think it’s too extreme for most tiny home shoppers. Bearing this in mind, it does seem a potential bridge for anyone looking to try out tiny living without needing to spend a fortune.

Considering the fact that I’m not a huge fan of wood, the interior shown in photos is not really up my alley. That being said, it likely wouldn’t be terribly difficult or expensive to give it a more finished look considering just how small of a project it would be.

