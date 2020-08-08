Citizen, Fossil, Skagen, and Timex watches fall as low as $29 at Amazon

Today we’ve found a variety of Citizen, Fossil, Skagen, and Timex watches discounted as low as $29 at Amazon. Our favorite is the Timex MK1 Steel Chrono Watch for $58.06 shipped. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This fashionable watch straps onto your wrist via a 20mm genuine leather band. It’s accompanied by a black dial that features a date window, Arabic numerals, and more. The case measures 42mm and is comprised of stainless steel. It can resist water in depths of up to 30-meters. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timex is a reputable brand. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.
More watches on sale:
- Timex Briarwood Leather: $29 (Reg. $34)
- Timex MK1 Supernova: $61 (Reg. $73)
- Skagen Grenen: $63 (Reg. $75)
- Fossil Ledger Stainless Steel: $40 (Reg. $51)
- Fossil FB-02 Stainless Steel: $55.50 (Reg. $70)
- Fossil Dean: $97 (Reg. $127)
- Citizen Two-Tone: $104 (Reg. $130)
- Citizen Gold/Stainless Steel: $112 (Reg. $140)
- View all…
If none of the options above are up your alley, be sure to have a look at our other watch roundup. There you’ll find Citizen Eco-Drive, Invicta, and Skagen timepieces that are available at Amazon at up to 45% off. Our top pick there is Citizen’s Eco-Drive Avion Watch for $100.
Timex MK1 Steel Chrono Watch features:
- Adjustable brown 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
- Black dial with date window at 4 o’clock; Arabic numerals
- 30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second
- Gray 42mm stainless steel case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up dial
- Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!