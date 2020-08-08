Citizen, Fossil, Skagen, and Timex watches fall as low as $29 at Amazon

Today we’ve found a variety of Citizen, Fossil, Skagen, and Timex watches discounted as low as $29 at Amazon. Our favorite is the Timex MK1 Steel Chrono Watch for $58.06 shipped. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This fashionable watch straps onto your wrist via a 20mm genuine leather band. It’s accompanied by a black dial that features a date window, Arabic numerals, and more. The case measures 42mm and is comprised of stainless steel. It can resist water in depths of up to 30-meters. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timex is a reputable brand. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

If none of the options above are up your alley, be sure to have a look at our other watch roundup. There you’ll find Citizen Eco-Drive, Invicta, and Skagen timepieces that are available at Amazon at up to 45% off. Our top pick there is Citizen’s Eco-Drive Avion Watch for $100.

Timex MK1 Steel Chrono Watch features:

  • Adjustable brown 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • Black dial with date window at 4 o’clock; Arabic numerals
  • 30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second
  • Gray 42mm stainless steel case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up dial
  • Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

