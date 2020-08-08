DEWALT, WORX, and CRAFTSMAN discounts abound at Amazon, now priced from $17

Today at Amazon we’ve found some DEWALT, WORX, and CRAFTSMAN discounts priced as low as $17. Our top pick is the DEWALT 6-inch Angle Grinder Tool (DWE43144) for $120 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. That’s $40 off the going rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $24. This offering boasts a 13-amp motor that spins the grinder 9,000 times per minute. A built-in ejection system aims to prevent tool damage that tends to occur from dust and debris. Overload protection automatically shuts it off before overheating has a chance to happen. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tools on sale from $17.

More tools on sale:

Haven’t had your fill of tool shopping yet? No worries. We’ve got you covered with yet another Amazon roundup that includes Makita, DEWALT, and WORX discounts. Our top pick is DEWALT’s 15-Piece Socket Set at $20, but if that’s not for you, there’s several other options priced from $22.

DEWALT 6-inch Angle Grinder Tool features:

13 amp motor / 9,000 RPM

E-clutch activates when a pinch/stall is detected, shutting down the motor

Dust ejection system technology to protect the tool from damaging dust and debris

Power-off advanced overload protection which shuts off the tool before over-heating

Paddle switch with lock-on option

