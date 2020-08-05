Amazon’s Makita, DEWALT, and WORX tool discounts start at $20 (Up to $35 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several DEWALT, Makita, and WORX tool discounts priced from $20. Our top pick is the DEWALT 15-Piece Socket Set (DWMT73807) for $19.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is among the best offers we’ve tracked in months. Scoring this discounted 15-piece tool set is a great way to prepare you to tackle even more projects. It bundles a variety of extensions, adapters, spark plug sockets, and universal joints. Each socket utilizes DirectTorque technology to help prevent rounding of fasteners while also offering up a better grip overall. Hard-stamped markings throughout make it simple to quickly identify each piece in this set. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find even more deals priced as low as $22.

More tools on sale:

Haven’t had your fill yet? You’ve got nothing to worry about considering the fact that yesterday’s SKIL + DEWALT discounts are still live. There you can take up to 40% off while snatching your next favorite tool or accessory for as little as $17.

DEWALT 15-Piece Socket Set features:

With the 15 Piece Tool Accessory Set, you can be sure you have the right tool for the job. The set includes a variety of extensions, adapters, spark plug sockets and universal joints. The sockets include DirectTorque technology to help prevent rounding of fasteners and to provide better grip.

