Razor E-XR Electric Scooter strikes new low + Segway Ninebot ES4 hits $650

Amazon is offering the Razor E-XR Electric Scooter for $449 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $45. This offering is Razor’s “most advanced personal electric scooter” with a design that’s boasts a “rugged and durable construction.” Its motor is brushless and propels riders at speeds of up to 17MPH for up to 60-minutes. A 220-pound weight capacity makes this great option for a wide variety of people. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading for yet another electric scooter deal.

We’ve also spotted the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $649.99 shipped at Amazon. This offer is $120 off what it typically fetches there and is within $33 of the lowest price we have tracked. Segway’s Ninebot ES4 is here to shake up your daily commute while also giving you some fresh air along the way. It zooms at up to 19MPH and can collapse to ensure it won’t take up much space once you’ve arrived at your next destination. Buyers will also find a built-in headlight that paves the way for nighttime rides as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Take NOMAD’s briefcase-shaped portable grill with you so you’re ready to cook up to 30 burgers at your destination. This new release is comprised of aircraft-grade aluminum and weighs in at a mere 28-pounds. It looks fantastic and is large enough to potentially serve as your primary grill.

Razor E-XR Electric Scooter features:

Razor’s most advanced personal electric scooter offers rugged, durable construction, a high-torque, brushless, hub motor, and a large, pneumatic front tire for the best in speed, comfort, and control

The thumb-activated, variable-speed, paddle control-led throttle puts the power at your fingertips

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!