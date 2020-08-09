Anker’s portable Nebula Capsule Projector hits $260 (Save 25%), more from $105

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of projectors starting at $105 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. One highlight is on the Anker Nebula Capsule at $259.99. Down from its $350 going rate, today’s offer is $20 under Amazon’s competing discount and beats our previous mention by $6. This is one of the best offers we’ve tracked this year. Anker’s portable projector delivers an Android-powered experience and a compact design that’s still capable of creating an up to 100-inch screen. It also packs 4-hour battery life, built-in speakers, and an HDMI input. So whether you’ll be planning to have an outdoor movie night or just want to turn any wall into a screen, this soda can-sized projector is up for the job. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Another highlight from the sale is on the Anker Prizm II Projector at $179.99. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s offer saves you $50 and matches the best we’ve tracked in months. Rocking a portable form-factor like the featured projector, Prizm II can display an up to 120-inch screen, 3-hour playback, and support for 1080p content. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 165 shoppers.

Or if neither of these highlighted options are quite what you’re looking for, be sure to shop the entire batch of deals right here for even more. There are some higher-end offerings included in the sale, alongside more affordable alternatives to consider, as well.

Anker Nebula Capsule projector features:

Nebula Capsule is a smart cinema that you can enjoy anytime, anywhere. Using Android 7.1 it plays content from your favorite video streaming app or mirrors your phone’s screen to create a remarkably detailed picture up to 100 inches big. Enjoy stunning picture and sound, wherever you want.

