Parrot Anafi Drone bundle drops to $535 (Refurb, Orig. $900), more from $64

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Parrot Drones with prices starting at $64 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. One standout is on the Parrot Anafi Drone Extended Bundle at $534.99 in certified refurbished condition. Down from its origional $900 going rate, and still typically fetching that much in new condition, today’s offer is $65 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Complete with 2-hours of flight time per charge, Parrot Anafi has a 4-kilometer range for getting those scenic aerial shots. And to really help with its photography and videography capabilities, there’s a 4K HDR camera that’s supplemented with a 180° vertical swivel gondola. There’s also two extra batteries, a carrying case included, and extra accessories. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 145 customers and you can learn more over at DroneDJ.

Woot also has several other discounted drones today from Parrot to consider if the lead bundle isn’t quite what you’re looking for. Alternatives start at $64, providing some more entry-level ways to earn your wings. There’s also additional bundles included in the sale, among everything else which you can find right here.

Parrot Anafi Drone features:

Take in the scenery with this Parrot ANAFI drone. The robust, compact design lets you carry it wherever the trail takes you, and the drone unfolds easily when it’s time for flight. The camera captures beautiful 4K images and video, and this Parrot ANAFI drone keeps your footage smooth with its three-axis image stabilization.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!