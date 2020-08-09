Save up to 60% on Egyptian Cotton bedding starting at $13.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Comfy Sheets via Amazon is taking up to 60% off a selection of its Egyptian Cotton bedding products starting at $13.59 Prime shipped. One highlight for us is on the Queen Duvet Cover Set at $70.39. Down from $88, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. This duvet cover set includes the cover itself alongside two matching pillow shams. The duvet cover features internal ties that help prevent having to fuss with your comforter and is machine washable, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,800 customers. Hit the jump for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the options in today’s bedsheet sale right here for additional styles and more from $13.50. And then go hit up our home goods guide for even more ways to outfit your house at a discount.

Queen Duvet Cover Set features:

The superfine microfibers used to make our bedsheets are of top-quality. The long staple Egyptian cotton yarns are sateen woven to produce super silky soft and smooth beddings. They are lustrous and shiny and their quality is parallel to that of beddings used in the top-rated 5-star hotels. Our gorgeous sheets will surely elevate the quality of your home style.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!