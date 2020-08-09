Grab this best-selling Aloe Vera gel and be ready for the beach at $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Seven Minerals (98% positive all-time feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon offers its Organic Aloe Vera Gel for $13.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $24 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 44% in savings and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This Aloe Vera gel is a must-have if you plan on taking a last-minute beach trip as summer begins to wind down. It’s made in the USA and helps heal your sunburn after soaking up too much sun. Over 18,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, earning it #1 best-seller status. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the best-selling formula in the lead deal, this bottle of Aloe Vera gel will save you some extra cash while providing much of the same relief. It isn’t quite as well-reviewed either, carrying a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,200 customers. But it will let you save an extra 28%.

Seven Minerals Aloe Vera Gel features:

You already know Aloe Vera is one of nature’s greatest healing gifts, but it comes at a cost! Slippery and hard to use!. So naturally we try bottled gels. But some are just too watery or residue forming It doesn’t feel very natural, does it? With over 200 Active Compounds, Aloe Vera is one of the most studied, and loved plants in natural healthcare. And when you purchase Seven Minerals Organic Aloe Vera Gel today, you will also discover some of those incredible (… and surprising) ways to use it.

