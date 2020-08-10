Amazon Summer Sale Panasonic shaver and personal care deals now live from $15

As part of its Big Summer Sale, Amazon is offering some notable deals on Panasonic shaving and personal care gear starting from $15. One standout however, is the Panasonic ARC 5 Electric Razor for Men (ES-LV97-K) at $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250, and now matched at Best Buy, today’s offer is $50 off the going rate, and the lowest price we can find. Only once on Amazon have we seen this model go for any less. If you’re looking for a serious upgrade over your aging solution, this is it. This cordless model can sense your beard density and will automatic adjust itself to accommodate with each stroke. Along with a pop-up trimmer, the included charging dock will fully juice the shaver back up in 1-hour with a handy 1-minute on-the-go quick charge feature. Rated 4+ stars from over 320 Amazon customers and be sure to head below for even more discounted shaving solutions.

More Panasonic Amazon Deals:

If today’s Amazon Big Summer Sale deals aren’t working for you, take a closer look at the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade. While not quite as robust overall by comparison to some of today’s higher-end discounts, it is a great option that comes in at $35 on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 12,000 customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s personal care and home goods deals right here and then head over to our launch coverage of the Amazon Big Summer Sale for more.

More on the Panasonic ARC 5 Electric Razor for Men:

Panasonic shaver with an ultra-fast motor and independent, five-blade shaving system deliver up to 70,000 cross cuts per minute to make everyday shaving quicker, smoother, and more efficient. This Panasonic LV97 ARC5 has a shaving head that pivots effortlessly in 16 directions independently to follow and conform to the skin’s natural contours, keeping the shaver head in close, cushioned contact with the face, neck, chin and jaw.

